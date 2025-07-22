Hey scouts! A change we made to item weight when falling unconscious turned out to have Unintended Consequences!! Here's a patch to prevent your game from being soft locked once in a while, and a few other bug fixes while we're at it.
Fixed an issue where reducing your status on the same frame you passed out could put the player in an immobile state forever. This already existed before the last patch, but changes made to dropping items when falling unconscious made it occur much more regularly.
Added a failsafe that will return a dropped backpack to its original position if it moves too far away too quickly (unless thrown). Also attempted to improve backpack stability generally.
It's time to take drastic measures on this backpack. Hopefully this helps - trust me, this is pissing us off just as much as it is you.
Fixed an issue where backpacks could disappear after a lengthy pause in Offline Mode.
Undid a change to Fullscreen Windowed mode.
Fixed an issue where backpack UI wouldn't repond to pressing the button to hold your backpack.
Using a Scout Effigy will now count towards completion of the Clutch Badge.
