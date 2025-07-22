Fixed an issue where reducing your status on the same frame you passed out could put the player in an immobile state forever. This already existed before the last patch, but changes made to dropping items when falling unconscious made it occur much more regularly.

Added a failsafe that will return a dropped backpack to its original position if it moves too far away too quickly (unless thrown). Also attempted to improve backpack stability generally.

It's time to take drastic measures on this backpack. Hopefully this helps - trust me, this is pissing us off just as much as it is you.