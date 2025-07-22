 Skip to content
22 July 2025
It's been a long while since I've updated this game, as I've been busy making the Twilight Monk game over the past few years. But I finally got back to updating Ikeda! Thanks to all of the players that left feedback. I intend to continue to make improvements when I find time. -Trent

-Added Fullscreen mode toggle in start menu (Gold Edition only)
-Added Full SOUNDTRACK to menu with 2 remixes (Gold Edition Only)
-Increased resolution and pixel blending.
-Fixed a bug that crashed the game if you exited to world map during stage 1.
-Fixed a bug that had enemies getting stuck on one of the last stages.
-Updated some outdated text in intro.

