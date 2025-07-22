Hey folks,



We are responding rapidly to a few issues you have reported over the last 3 hours:



- Updated PT-BR localization wrong act text

- Removed HellHud_Page bind from input mapping

- Fixed LevelUp sound not being included in volume sliders



We are investigating a few other issues that you have reported and will upload another Hotfix as soon as those are fixed.



Thanks for playing, and thanks for reporting your issues clearly and with good information - this helps us immensely in being able to react quickly and getting stuff fixed.



Cheers,

~The Hell Clock Team