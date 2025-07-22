Hey everyone! We have a larger update coming very soon… but we wanted to push out a quick modding update as soon as possible. Here’s the change log:

Modding

Mods are pretty cool, but when mods mess up another players’ saves that’s not so cool. There’s only so much we can do without dedicated servers, but we’re adding some preliminary mod support to help keep your progression safe and better inform you when a lobby is modded.

Switched our scripting backend to mono to make modding easier

Modded lobbies are prefixed with \[MODDED] in the lobby list In a later update we plan to display a list of all loaded mods before joining a modded lobby

Modded clients can’t join lobbies that have ‘Allow Modded Joiners’ disabled. This option can be toggled in the lobby list screen. Soon we’ll be supporting tags for mods uploaded through Thunderstore so that players with non-sandbox mods can still join normal lobbies



Upgrades

Carver upgrades now have correct names in English (previously they were showing dev names when translated)

Our next update (coming very soon) will add an option to automatically translate these Hashetty upgrades into English. To provide some context, the Carver and Globbler upgrades are in Hashetty because we ran out of time to localize them but we still wanted to include them in our initial release (:

Carver: Blood Bucket

Now increases max blood the correct amount. Previously this upgrade increased the max blood stacks waaaaay more than it displayed.

Carver: Blood Coating