Hey everyone!

For those of you who remember the roadmap I posted a while back, I'm excited to announce the delivery of the final entry: Mod Support.

Here is what is currently being exposed to mod with this patch:

Player Unit Base Stats.

Player Unit Growth Rates.

Player Unit Base, Advanced, and Exalted classes.

Player unit equipment.

Player unit starting chapter.

Storage and Denari.

For those of you familiar with playing with the game's save file, this will use the exact same system, but with a few more things exposed.

Modding Guide

I've also put together a modding guide for people who are completely new to something like this. I tried to be as thorough as possible, but this is also my first time trying to implement modding in a game, so please let me know any pain points you may have! I tried to include step by step examples on how to make any changes, as well as resulting screenshots. There is also an example file you can use to start at the end of the guide.

Hope this helps bring some more replayability to the game for those of you who love to tinker! For those of you who aren't into modding, the modding code is separated from, so you shouldn't see any changes.

Also made a few small changes as things are reported.

Changelog

Fix : Shiva's passive now correctly gives 3 ATK instead of 3 HIT when she is Hidden.

Fix : Small cooldown added on loading a chapter to being able to skip all cutscenes. This solves an issue in chapter 1 where spamming ENTER could leave you in a weird state.

Fix : Fixed issue where losing all units in the prologue, chapter 1, or 2 doesn't bring up the defeat screen. No longer will you need to ALT+F4 to retry those maps if all your units die!

QoL: The game will now pause when it loses focus (tabbing/clicking out).

As always, thank you all for the amazing support. This is something I really wanted to do since modding is what sparked my interest in programming, and ultimately my career path and life. Hope you're all doing well, and I'd love to see what you all create in the game's official Discord!

Best,

Eldin T.