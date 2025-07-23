 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19319091 Edited 23 July 2025 – 04:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Add a two tile long conveyor bridge.,

  • Conditionals can now measure distances north and east (negative for south and west).,

  • Distance to "self" for a crane is now the distance to the center of the foundation.,

  • Properly save the beacon "visible when empty" flag.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2613891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link