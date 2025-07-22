 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19318997 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.0.1d

  • Fixed an issue that unlocked multiple achievements when starting a new game

  • Fixed an issue that forced the player's sprint when starting a new game

Changed files in this update

Depot 3412311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link