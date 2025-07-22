I roughly modified these problems based on the online logs.
Because the game has a lot of content and is relatively random, I may not have finished modifying this problem.
If the player is stuck in a level, you can try to exit and continue the game. Re-play this node.
The safest way is to close the game and restart the game. Re-play this node.
If the above two methods cannot solve the problem, you can try to delete the save file. The file path is as follows.
%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\BeanAndPeaStudio\ save.d
Just delete this file and re-enter the game, but this will lose the save file.
Update content
- 1. Fix the possible freeze problem.
- 2. Increase the stability of the wheelchair moving by itself
Changed files in this update