22 July 2025 Build 19318959 Edited 22 July 2025 – 18:46:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Many players have reported that the game may freeze with a small probability under certain conditions.
I roughly modified these problems based on the online logs.
Because the game has a lot of content and is relatively random, I may not have finished modifying this problem.
If the player is stuck in a level, you can try to exit and continue the game. Re-play this node.
The safest way is to close the game and restart the game. Re-play this node.
If the above two methods cannot solve the problem, you can try to delete the save file. The file path is as follows.
%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\BeanAndPeaStudio\ save.d
Just delete this file and re-enter the game, but this will lose the save file.

Update content

  • 1. Fix the possible freeze problem.
  • 2. Increase the stability of the wheelchair moving by itself

Changed files in this update

