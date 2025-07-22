Update content

1. Fix the possible freeze problem.



2. Increase the stability of the wheelchair moving by itself



Many players have reported that the game may freeze with a small probability under certain conditions.I roughly modified these problems based on the online logs.Because the game has a lot of content and is relatively random, I may not have finished modifying this problem.If the player is stuck in a level, you can try to exit and continue the game. Re-play this node.The safest way is to close the game and restart the game. Re-play this node.If the above two methods cannot solve the problem, you can try to delete the save file. The file path is as follows.%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\BeanAndPeaStudio\ save.dJust delete this file and re-enter the game, but this will lose the save file.