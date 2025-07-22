 Skip to content
Major 22 July 2025 Build 19318914
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I'm just making a quick announcement to let you all know that Criminal Cat has been translated into Simplified Chinese, thanks to the efforts of Soren!

This new build of the game adds a full translation and fixes up a couple of typos present in the English script.

As always, please let me know if you find any bugs/typos in the new build, and I will try to fix them within a reasonable timeframe. Thank you very much!

I also put the game on a discount to celebrate the new translation. I hope that more people will be able to enjoy the story!

- ebi x

Changed files in this update

