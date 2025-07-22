Hello everyone,
I'm just making a quick announcement to let you all know that Criminal Cat has been translated into Simplified Chinese, thanks to the efforts of Soren!
This new build of the game adds a full translation and fixes up a couple of typos present in the English script.
As always, please let me know if you find any bugs/typos in the new build, and I will try to fix them within a reasonable timeframe. Thank you very much!
I also put the game on a discount to celebrate the new translation. I hope that more people will be able to enjoy the story!
- ebi x
Chinese translation added
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update