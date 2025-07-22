 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19318807 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Custom music info in custom music menu. There is link to discord where you can find Custom music channel for everything you need to make your own custom music.

- Added “Darkness” text and sound when entering in a room with darkness mechanic.

- Fixed visual bug when having more than 1000 ammo.

- Disabled metronome track in song selection.

- Changed map default button to tab from M

- Fixed issue where reload text was wrapping in some languages

- Fixed selecting sound in loot sound played multiple times causing it to be louder than intended when using a mouse

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2808531
Linux Depot 2808532
