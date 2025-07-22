- Added Custom music info in custom music menu. There is link to discord where you can find Custom music channel for everything you need to make your own custom music.



- Added “Darkness” text and sound when entering in a room with darkness mechanic.



- Fixed visual bug when having more than 1000 ammo.



- Disabled metronome track in song selection.



- Changed map default button to tab from M



- Fixed issue where reload text was wrapping in some languages



- Fixed selecting sound in loot sound played multiple times causing it to be louder than intended when using a mouse