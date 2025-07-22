This update brings about a few quality-of-life updates for recent new features as well as important bug fixes, as well as a major content update!



Content

Hyoketsu Prison Released

Hyoketsu Prison is a joint military prison located in the Rain Country. It is an asylum for those who have committed crimes against the fragile peace in the Ninja world.

Hyoketsu Prison is an actual location within the world map. When you are done serving your time, you will be able to walk out the front gates.

This is the first version of the new Prison. There will be more updates coming to improve it, such as new items, missions and even potentially a full quest line. But for now, you can be arrested and sent to Hyoketsu Prison.

NPCs and Soap Bar art was done by our Luhan

Environment done by myself (first time doing Nin art in awhile)

Features

Bounty is now displayed on Ninja right-click menu

Bounty Claimable is now displayed on target HUD

Changes

When a map's boot map is set to itself, it will no longer show house option

You must complete most of your daily missions in order to vote for Leadership Approval Ratings

Reduced window padding of Target HUD to take up less screen space

Added new Bat Wing Icon

(Admin) Added Permission for editing player crime

(Devs) Improved Map Linking Interface

Bug Fixes