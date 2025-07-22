 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19318785 Edited 22 July 2025 – 19:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings about a few quality-of-life updates for recent new features as well as important bug fixes, as well as a major content update!

Content

Hyoketsu Prison Released

Hyoketsu Prison is a joint military prison located in the Rain Country. It is an asylum for those who have committed crimes against the fragile peace in the Ninja world.

Hyoketsu Prison is an actual location within the world map. When you are done serving your time, you will be able to walk out the front gates.

This is the first version of the new Prison. There will be more updates coming to improve it, such as new items, missions and even potentially a full quest line. But for now, you can be arrested and sent to Hyoketsu Prison.

NPCs and Soap Bar art was done by our Luhan

Environment done by myself (first time doing Nin art in awhile)

Features

  • Bounty is now displayed on Ninja right-click menu

  • Bounty Claimable is now displayed on target HUD

Changes

  • When a map's boot map is set to itself, it will no longer show house option

  • You must complete most of your daily missions in order to vote for Leadership Approval Ratings

  • Reduced window padding of Target HUD to take up less screen space

  • Added new Bat Wing Icon

  • (Admin) Added Permission for editing player crime

  • (Devs) Improved Map Linking Interface

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Missions Displaying in Mission Offers Prompt even when they are out of your level range

  • Fixed Leaping not working (regression from last update)

  • Added better crash error handling to various parts of the game

  • Removed HtmlAgilityPack dependency as not used

  • Fixed a crash to do with displaying Steam News

  • Fixed picking up items ahead of you not working (regression from last update)

  • Fixed crash caused by opening Skin Color Changer

  • (Hopefully) Fixed a crash to do with compiling shaders on Mac

  • (Devs) Fixed Map Linking Offsets

  • (Devs) Fixed Map Resizing Layout

