This update brings about a few quality-of-life updates for recent new features as well as important bug fixes, as well as a major content update!
Content
Hyoketsu Prison Released
Hyoketsu Prison is a joint military prison located in the Rain Country. It is an asylum for those who have committed crimes against the fragile peace in the Ninja world.
Hyoketsu Prison is an actual location within the world map. When you are done serving your time, you will be able to walk out the front gates.
This is the first version of the new Prison. There will be more updates coming to improve it, such as new items, missions and even potentially a full quest line. But for now, you can be arrested and sent to Hyoketsu Prison.
NPCs and Soap Bar art was done by our Luhan
Environment done by myself (first time doing Nin art in awhile)
Features
Bounty is now displayed on Ninja right-click menu
Bounty Claimable is now displayed on target HUD
Changes
When a map's boot map is set to itself, it will no longer show house option
You must complete most of your daily missions in order to vote for Leadership Approval Ratings
Reduced window padding of Target HUD to take up less screen space
Added new Bat Wing Icon
(Admin) Added Permission for editing player crime
(Devs) Improved Map Linking Interface
Bug Fixes
Fixed Missions Displaying in Mission Offers Prompt even when they are out of your level range
Fixed Leaping not working (regression from last update)
Added better crash error handling to various parts of the game
Removed HtmlAgilityPack dependency as not used
Fixed a crash to do with displaying Steam News
Fixed picking up items ahead of you not working (regression from last update)
Fixed crash caused by opening Skin Color Changer
(Hopefully) Fixed a crash to do with compiling shaders on Mac
(Devs) Fixed Map Linking Offsets
(Devs) Fixed Map Resizing Layout
Changed files in this update