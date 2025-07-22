 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19318706 Edited 22 July 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Here's the latest update info.

🎮 Enhanced Gamepad Support

PS and other gamepads are now supported!

Note: Due to Unity limitations, vibration is not supported on PS pads.

If you're using DS4Windows or Steam Input to emulate XBOX (XInput) with a PS pad,
the game will show Xbox button icons by default.
You can now force PS button icons in the settings menu.


🧱 Visual & Animation Improvements


Visual effect added when reviving


Improved character switch animation


Enhanced visual effects when selecting Augments


New level-up notification


Adjusted hit effects

Improved effects for shield and ultimate skill activation

Thank you as always!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2072981
  • Loading history…
