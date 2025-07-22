🎮 Enhanced Gamepad SupportPS and other gamepads are now supported!
Note: Due to Unity limitations, vibration is not supported on PS pads.
If you're using DS4Windows or Steam Input to emulate XBOX (XInput) with a PS pad,
the game will show Xbox button icons by default.
You can now force PS button icons in the settings menu.
🧱 Visual & Animation Improvements
Visual effect added when reviving
Improved character switch animation
Enhanced visual effects when selecting Augments
New level-up notification
Adjusted hit effects
Improved effects for shield and ultimate skill activation
Thank you as always!
Changed files in this update