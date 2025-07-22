🎮 Enhanced Gamepad Support

🧱 Visual & Animation Improvements

Hello! Here's the latest update info.PS and other gamepads are now supported!Note: Due to Unity limitations, vibration is not supported on PS pads.If you're using DS4Windows or Steam Input to emulate XBOX (XInput) with a PS pad,the game will show Xbox button icons by default.You can now force PS button icons in the settings menu.Visual effect added when revivingImproved character switch animationEnhanced visual effects when selecting AugmentsNew level-up notificationAdjusted hit effectsImproved effects for shield and ultimate skill activationThank you as always!