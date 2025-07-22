ADDED
- New file inside mod folders: Manifest.json. With the rework of the mod manager UI, some information relative to the mod can now be seen (author, mod version, description of the mod, dependencies, etc). I would like to invite all modders to update their mod with the new file (new file is automatically added to any mod whenever you open the Mods Manager UI menu).
- New unit property for the Units editor: Exclude unit. This is a BOOL (true/false) which basically excludes any unit tagged with the flag from the game, you can use this to 'remove' base game units (and the reason why it was added).
CHANGED
- Modding menu UI. Clearer and simpler to use.
- Mods loading order are now exactly as shown on the new modding UI menu, mods will be loaded from top to bottom.
- AI units marked as scenario victory condition (must be killed in order to win the scenario) now are going to flee away from enemy units. As an example, the battle of Midway or the Coral sea had such victory conditions, the carriers will no longer rush into the enemy fleet, but flee instead.
- Store menu no longer resets after closing it and reopening it (your basket will be kept intact).
- Mods thumbnail template has been updated.
- Quicksaves naming convention, clearer and more informative now.
- Reworked the stats of all artillery (towed) with 15 and less damage.
- Artillery with 15 damage and above or 3 range and above are now considered as heavy and have the 'move or attack' mechanic.
FIXED
- Cavalry had wrong localized name for Napoleonic Wars mod.
- Operation Uranus (Allied campaign scenario) had no victory conditions.
- UI scaling issue with the end of turn summary.
- Removed annoying Aleutian islands major victory points on Pacific 1941. As a result, I will have to reset the Steam leaderboard for that specific scenario as this will change the victory quite a lot.
- In very specific situations, the AI would skip some of its units (if a unit died during its own turn and another one was playing before, that next unit would be skipped).
