We've just released a hotfix with the following fixes:
Fixed Flagellant's pain token not healing during the hero story
Fixed unlocalized continue button on skill loadout screen
Fixed a selection issue with a certain skill during the Duelist's hero story
Fixed an issue with Flagellant Scourge Sepsis+ tool tip
Fixed an issue with Strangle tooltip display
Fixed an issue with Skill tooltip box changing sizes when equipped compared to unequipped
Fixed an issue with Grave Robber hero story missing her pick axe during attacks
Fixed an issue with Highwayman pistol shot animation in his hero story
Fixed an issue where the options menu arrow icon is hidden in the Game section
Fixed skill tooltips having wrong formatting after cycling through hero sheets
Fixed an issue with conditions labels conflicting with the defined boundaries on the character sheet
Fix for crash if trying to add a token when removing/resetting skils.
Gamepad: Fixed an issue with the ability to rename pets in Kingdoms
Gamepad: fixed an issue with inconsistencies when setting up difficulty with d-pad
MAC: Fixed Modded Hero Skins, Palettes and Weapon Kits from rendering incompatible shaders
