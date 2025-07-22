We've just released a hotfix with the following fixes:

Fixed Flagellant's pain token not healing during the hero story

Fixed unlocalized continue button on skill loadout screen

Fixed a selection issue with a certain skill during the Duelist's hero story

Fixed an issue with Flagellant Scourge Sepsis+ tool tip

Fixed an issue with Strangle tooltip display

Fixed an issue with Skill tooltip box changing sizes when equipped compared to unequipped

Fixed an issue with Grave Robber hero story missing her pick axe during attacks

Fixed an issue with Highwayman pistol shot animation in his hero story

Fixed an issue where the options menu arrow icon is hidden in the Game section

Fixed skill tooltips having wrong formatting after cycling through hero sheets

Fixed an issue with conditions labels conflicting with the defined boundaries on the character sheet

Fix for crash if trying to add a token when removing/resetting skils.

Gamepad: Fixed an issue with the ability to rename pets in Kingdoms

Gamepad: fixed an issue with inconsistencies when setting up difficulty with d-pad