22 July 2025 Build 19318645 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've just released a hotfix with the following fixes:

  • Fixed Flagellant's pain token not healing during the hero story

  • Fixed unlocalized continue button on skill loadout screen

  • Fixed a selection issue with a certain skill during the Duelist's hero story

  • Fixed an issue with Flagellant Scourge Sepsis+ tool tip

  • Fixed an issue with Strangle tooltip display 

  • Fixed an issue with Skill tooltip box changing sizes when equipped compared to unequipped

  • Fixed an issue with Grave Robber hero story missing her pick axe during attacks

  • Fixed an issue with Highwayman pistol shot animation in his hero story 

  • Fixed an issue where the options menu arrow icon is hidden in the Game section

  • Fixed skill tooltips having wrong formatting after cycling through hero sheets

  • Fixed an issue with conditions labels conflicting with the defined boundaries on the character sheet

  • Fix for crash if trying to add a token when removing/resetting skils.

  • Gamepad: Fixed an issue with the ability to rename pets in Kingdoms

  • Gamepad: fixed an issue with inconsistencies when setting up difficulty with d-pad

  • MAC: Fixed Modded Hero Skins, Palettes and Weapon Kits from rendering incompatible shaders

