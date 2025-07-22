Highlights

Compatibility with 52.01

Better animal trapping

Announcements

PSAs

New Features

tweak : animaltrap-reuse : make it so built animal traps automatically unload the vermin they catch into stockpiled animal traps, so that they can be automatically re-baited and reused



Fixes

fixed references to removed unit.curse compound



gui/gm-unit : remove reference to think_counter , removed in v51.12



gui/journal : fix typo which caused the table of contents to always be regenerated even when not needed



gui/mod-manager : gracefully handle mods with missing or broken info.txt files



uniform-unstick : resolve overlap with new buttons in 51.13



Structures

removed fake curse compound in unitst to resolve an alignment issue



This is primarily a compatibility release with DF 52.01.The new animaltrap-reuse tweak causes built animal traps to automatically unload the vermin they catch into stockpiled traps, facilitating easier reloading and reuse.As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea toof the forts that you care about.Some DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable".The in-game interface for running DFHack commands ( gui/launcher ) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools listed as "unavailable" in the docs do not compile yet and are not accessible at all, even when in dev mode.If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to thecursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor ). We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.# Changelog