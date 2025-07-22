 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19318421 Edited 22 July 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Saving & Progression

  • Character Save Corruption Fix:
    Fixed a critical issue where player progress could become corrupted after dying. This should no longer occur, and your upgrades will be saved reliably.

  • Level Object Persistence:
    Object positions in the world are now saved properly with your world save. This includes moved or placed objects and helps ensure a more consistent experience between sessions.

Unlocks & Balance

  • Vacuum Unlock Requirement:
    The Vacuum Tool now unlocks after depositing 100 ores. This adds a small early-game goal before gaining access to vacuuming features.

  • Gem Balance Changes:

    • Blue, Purple, and Red Gems no longer restore stamina.

    • Only Stamina Ore now provides a stamina boost.
      This helps clarify item roles and improves stamina progression balance.

Final Notes

Thanks again to everyone playing and sending in feedback. Every bug fix and balance change is helping shape a better game. More improvements + content are coming — stay tuned!

