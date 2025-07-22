 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19318398
Update notes via Steam Community
Scene 2:
It's now possible to move faster by adjusting the bird's flapping speed, but be careful—it gets tired. A hint was added at the beginning of the level to let the player know.

Scene 5:
A hint was added at the beginning of the level to let the player know which key to press to catch the mosquitoes.

Main Menu:
It is now possible to select the level using the number keys on the keyboard.

