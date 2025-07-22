Added new character visuals for Smej’s three heads, Helpless Queen, and Real Bad Wolf (Phases 2 and 3)

Details Red Riding Hood Card changes:

Improved Bowstring: Rarity Common -> Special, Shop costs 70 -> 105



The Frog Prince Card changes:

Magnificent Carriage: no more discard



Jack & the Beanstalk Character changes as player:

1. Skill - Tendril Shelter: cost 1 orange + 1 any -> 1 orange



2. Skill - Fiery Tendril Whip: cost 1 orange + 1 any -> 1 orange



Jack & the Beanstalk Card changes:

Tendril Splitter Axe: No longer banishes itself



Magic Hen: Duration Endless -> 5 rounds, Costs 3 -> 2



Milky White: Costs 1 -> 2



Backhand Beans: Costs 1 -> 2



Nimble Fingers: new target "random ally", Tendril 3 -> 1, now you choose a card to banish



Cloud Giant Character changes as player:

2. Skill - Cloud Shield: - Enhanced cost: 1 blue 2 any → 1 blue 1 any



3. Special Skill - Thunder and Lightning: cost: 1 blue 2 any → 1 blue 1 any



Cloud Giant Card changes:

Human Smeller: Cost 4 -> 3



The Wolf Card changes:

Unexpected Gentleness: Block 4 -> 3, Costs 3 -> 2



King's Daughter Sophia Character changes as enemy:

3. Special Skill - Daddy's Treasure Trove: Ironclad 2 -> 1



King's Daughter Sophia Card changes:

Silky Bed: Rattled 2 -> 1



Golden Ball: no more rattled, discards 1 random card now



Hansel & Gretel Card changes:

Gemstone Chest: - No more Energy cards → receive 1, 2 or 3 random dice directly



Gingerbread Witch Character Changes as player:

2. Skill Burnt Biscuit: 1 Weakness or 1 Fragile -> 1 Weakness or 2 Fragile



Gingerbread Witch Card changes:

Enchanted Cookies: Duration 4 -> 3 rounds



Sweets: No more chance of 1 Energy → 2 random dice instead



Crispy Hut: New possible outcome cards: Chocolate Door, Cream Puff Knob



Snow White Card changes:

Poisonous Comb: Costs 3 -> 2



Rumpelstiltskin Character changes as player:

1. Skill - Nasty Potions: Cost 1 any → 1 orange 1 any, discard 2 → 1, required handcards 2 → 1



2. Skill - Great Equipment: Cost 1 any → 1 orange 1 any, discard 3 → 2, required handcards 3 → 2



3. Special Skill - Straw to Gold: Cost 1 orange → 1 orange 1 any, discard 3 → 2, required handcards 3 → 2



Rumpelstiltskin Card changes:

Suitable Tinctures: Now also draws 1 card



Installment Payment: Duration 4 -> 3 rounds



Brave little Tailor Character changes as player:

1. Skill - Jelly Bread: Costs 2 green -> 2 green / 1 any



2. Skill - Boasting: Costs 1 any -> 0, needed endurance 2 → 3, lost endurance 2 → 3



3. Special Skill - Tailor's Cloth Rag: Costs 1 any -> 0, needed endurance 4 -> 6, lost endurance 4 -> 6, new requirement: max. 2 use per turn



Brave little Tailor Card changes:

Royal Services: Energy per 2 -> 3 Endurance on the target



Wild boar-, Unicorn- and Giant Test: Now also draw 1 card



Puss in Boots Character changes as Player:

3. Special Skill - Booted Finale: Cost 1 red 2 any → 1 red



Puss in Boots Character changes as enemy:

2. Skill - Sack Trap: requires 4 → 2 Endurance, looses 4 → 2 Endurance



3. Special Skill - Booted Finale: requires 6 → 5 Endurance, looses 6 → 5 Endurance



Puss in Boots Card changes:

Big Chaos: fixed, now swap positions of enmies correctyl as intented, Cost 2 -> 1, now banishes itself



Stalk & Pounce: fixed, now gives random attack buff per 1 Endurance on target as intented



Milk: now also draws 1 card



Evil Hunter Character changes as enemy:

2. skill - Improved Aiming: Immunity 3 -> 2, new 3 Strength, no longer gives Endurance, now reduces Endurance by 4, new requirement: Min. 4 Endurance



Passive - Trapper: Old Passive gone, new Passive now spawn Hunter Dummies on damage taken, only once per turn



Evil Hunter (weak Version) Character changes as enemy:

1. skill - Sleepy Shot: Stunned 2 -> 1



2. skill - Improved Aiming: Immunity 3 -> 1, new 3 Strength, no longer gives Endurance, now reduces Endurance by 4, new requirement: Min. 4 Endurance



Passive - Trapper: Old Passive gone, new Passive now spawns Hunter Dummies on damage taken, only once per turn



Wild Boar Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 15 -> 14



3. Special Skill: Damage 5 → 4



some descriptions changed



Unicorn Character changes as companion:

1. Skill - Unicorn’s Blessing: banish 3 -> 2 random cards



Unicorn Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 14 -> 12



some descriptions changed



Enchanted Pine Cone Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 13 -> 12



2. Skill - Hard Scales: Block 2 → 1



3. Special Skill - Pointed Scales: Block 2 → 1



Angry Villager Character changes as enemy:

2. Skill - Throw Pitchfork: Damage 5 → 4



Passive - Angry Mob: 1 Weakness OR 1 Fragile → 1 Fragile



Village Warden Character changes as enemy:

3. Special Skill - Set up Barricade: other allies 3 → 2 block



Herb Gentleman Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 14 -> 12



1. Skill - BOOM Potion: Damage 4 -> 3



3. Special Skill - Hazel Head Nut: Damage 6 -> 4



Passive - Hazelnut Love: Can only happen once per turn now



Dripstone Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 14 -> 12



1. Skill - Water Canon: Damage 4 -> 3



Passive - Liquid Body: Can only happen twice per turn now



Multipede Character changes as enemy:

2. Skill - Roll up: Damage 3 -> 2



Giant Dwarf Golem Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 22 -> 20



1. Skill - Golem Chunks: Damage 6 → 5, Self-damage 4 → 3



2. Skill - Can you eat it?: Fragile 2 -> 1



Mermaid Character changes as companion:

1. Skill - Lovely Singing: no more Fatigue, now discards 1 random card



Cloud Jellyfish Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 14 -> 12



1. Skill - Burning Tentacles: Damage 3 → 2



2. Skill - Jellyfish Shield: Ally block 2 → 3, no self block anymore



3. Special Skill - Cloud, Jellyfish, Cube: Fragile 2 → 1



Thundercloud Character changes as enemy:

1. Skill - Zap: Damage 4 → 3



2. Skill - Crackle: Endurance 2 → 1



3. Special Skill - Real Lightning: required Endurance 6 → 5, Damage 5 → 4



Skyscraper Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 16 -> 14



1. Skill - Hailstone Throw: Damage 4 -> 3



3. Special Skill - Ice Shield: - ally Armor 4 → 3



Hulda's Assistant Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 11 -> 10



1. Skill - Wake up Call: Damage 5 → 4



2. Skill - Apples for All: self Limping 2 → 3



3. Special Skill - Hulda’s Bread: no more ally Ironclad, ally heal 1 → 2



Passive - Magical Snowflakes: End of each turn → Every 2 rounds



Lizard Dragon Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 21 -> 17



2. Skill - Paralysing Bite: Damage 4 → 3, no more stun chance



3. Special Skill - Predatory Dragon: ally damage 2 → 3, no more self Strength, self heal 4 → 8



The Wind Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 30 -> 20



Shield Guard Characteer changes as enemy:

Base-HP 19 -> 18



2. Skill - Shields up: ally Block 3 → 2



Guard Commander Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 21 -> 19



Little high-born Sir Character changes as enemy:

1. Skill - Fancy Cloak: Damage 4 → 3



2. Skill - Special Projectile: Damage 6 → 5, Stun and Energy 2 → 1



Gingerbread Man Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 60 -> 40



1. Skill - Gingerbread Chunk: Damage 6 → 5



2. Skill - Collect Crumbs: required Endurance min 3 → 2



3. Special Skill - Giant’s Stomping: Damage 7 → 6, Self Damage 5 → 4



Passive - Crumbly Cookie: Self Damage 5 → 4



Tidy Rat Character changes as enemy:

1. Skill - Wet Sponge: Damage 5 → 4



Little Witch Character changes as enemy:

Base-HP: 21 -> 16



1. Skill - Swapping Spell: Swapping Spell duration 4 → 3



2. Skill - Chasing Laugh: Chasing Laugh duration 3 → 2



3. Special Skill - Spell Frenzy: required perma cards 2 → 1, Damage 6 → 5



Passive - Witchcraft: other allies Block 1 → 2



Mother Hulda Event Card changes:

Red Apple Basket: costs 3 -> 2



Hulda’s Feathers: ALL allies take 1 damage → RANDOM ally takes 2 damage



Table-Be-Set Event Card changes:

Table-Be-Set: Duration 5 -> 3, No longer banishes itself





[p]Hey everyone!We know many of you are eagerly awaiting controller support, and we promise it's still in the works! In the meantime, we're thrilled to bring you a huge Quality of Life update filled with improvements, visual upgrades, and balance changes to make your experience even smoother and more fun.A huge thank you to everyone who sent us emails, comments, bug reports, and messages on Discord – your feedback truly helps us shape the game!Added new artwork for the Steam libraryAdded a preview button for event options – hovering over it shows a preview of the outcomeAdded a switch button on the character info panel and ability upgrade panel for characters with alternate forms (e.g. Hansel & Gretel)Added new visuals to the dice selection screen in battle to show team members and their required diceAdded a new button for accessing handcard inventoryAdded a dice count display on the map and in the shopAdded new character visuals for Sophia’s Maid and Sophia’s MinionAdded new perma card visuals for Sophia’s Maid and Sophia’s MinionAdded unique avatar artwork for every characterAdded a “don’t show again” option to the Early Access popup in the main menuAdded hover details for character cards and dice in the shopAdded a new button image to close the bookAdded new images for the Misery CardsAdded new target icon on targetable enemies when selecting an abilityAdded a text pop up when handcard limit is reachedThe evil Hunter now spawns hunter dummies when taking damageIf you need a certain character for an event choice, their avatar is now shownCompletely reworked the loose random handcard event outcome from 1 random selected to choosing 1 of 3 randomly selected handcards from deckCompletely reworked the character scroll in the map screenRedesigned the Game Over screen with new artworkRemoved italic font styles to improve text readabilityUpdated the game credits Handcards in the shop are now selected from all possible character reward cards, so you won’t receive cards from characters not in your teamBeing Rooted no longer reduces ImmunityA crown icon now appears on upgraded character cards as a visual indicatorUpdated the battle background image for the castle mapFixed some localization issuesFixed handcard shop prices sometimes showing up wrongFixed missing hover details for Jack in Jeff's shopFixed an issue with Jack’s third ability not triggering correctly when using the fire variantFixed receiving a status not triggering when it counters another statusFixed a bug where the passive ability requirement wasn't shown in the character info panel when it's an ability use requirementNumerous balance changes have been madeHere a list of all changes in detail: