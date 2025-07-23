Hello Defiers!



Today we're pushing live a minor update that brings a few new items and further bug fixes and improvements to combat, the raid experience, audio, and more. Now in-game is the Salvaging Bench (yes, the same one players had noticed missing from a quest objective last month). Unlock this facility to deconstruct crafted items! You can also enjoy more wood furniture and cloth decor to adorn your base!

Thanks again to all players for joining us in Early Access. It's been roughly a month since Sisters of the Deep released, and we really appreciate the continued feedback. If you've finished the latest content, you may be wondering what's next...

We intend to maintain a 3-4 month cadence between major updates, so we'll be updating the roadmap next month to reflect the latest statuses of features ahead of the next raid experience coming to the Ancient Desert! We're really excited to share more news then, in addition to celebrating our one-year anniversary in Early Access!

We've been tracking bugs and feedback reported by players. Please read through the following changes to see if we've addressed issues you may have had. Please continue to report your bugs to Feature Up-vote (FUV) or visit us in Discord for questions and conversation!





FEATURE ADDITIONS:

Salvaging Bench - It’s in the game for real this time, we promise! The often-requested ability to deconstruct old stuff is now in-game! Unlock this new facility after the Temple of Athena.

New furniture/decor buildables added Unlock these items through the building mastery quest. New Wood Furniture (requires Darkwood) “Wood Bench” - two variants “Wood Bookcase” “Wood Chair” - two variants “Wood Table” - two variants “Wood Table Side” “Wood Table Small” New Cloth Decor “Pile of Folded Cloth” - six variants “Roll of Raw Cloth” - four variants “Cloth Roll Pile” - four variants



IMPROVEMENTS:

Repairing buildables no longer require additional mats. Hammer quality now affects repair rate and durability.

Player’s unarmed combat animations That left hook is sneaky!

Player’s animation blending

CPU optimizations related to navigation

BUG FIXES:

Fixed issue where loot VFX were not displaying properly for Clients

Fixed issues with legendary items not proccing properly for Clients Some persisting issues

Fixed issue with Taxidermy Leopard requiring incorrect carcass

Fixed issue with Euryale’s Crown of Sorrows attack

Fixed issue with Seriph’s protective bubble trapping players against walls

Fixed issue with Seriph pads displaying interaction prompts after being deactivated

Fixed issue with Seriph teleporting into walls

Fixed issue with Seriph’s idle animation

Fixed issue with Euryale’s Starcaller SFX not playing for Clients

Fixed issue with Raid Boss HP bars not updating properly for players This can affect Hecate’s and Raid Boss (and Host as well) Some issues may still be present

Fixed issue with missing Raid ambient audio

Fixed issue with water not displaying properly in raid environment

Fixed issue where player would lose any item on their cursor when they perished

Fixed issues with resource nodes not displaying/harvesting properly for Clients

Fixed issue with Aeacus' contribution values not always displaying properly for Clients

Fixed issue with player waypoints not marking locations correctly based on world map placement

Fixed issue with Apollo’s Golden Bow empowered VFX not being removed properly

Fixed various text issues (UI and Quests)

Fixed various world environment issues

Adjusted Simple Hammer recipe to properly reflect tier level

Adjusted Athena’s Solarium block stat to properly reflect tier level

Adjusted Apollo’s Golden Bow damage to properly reflect tier level

Adjusted forged bracers and greaves to properly reflect tier level

Adjusted forged mace recipes to properly reflect tier level

Adjusted the collision for Wood Roof Open buildable



Known Issues and/or Requests:



The following are related to active issues or feedback we've received from players that we are tracking and intend to address, but will need additional consideration and playtesting before pushing to an update. We appreciate your patience.