Hello Defiers!
Today we're pushing live a minor update that brings a few new items and further bug fixes and improvements to combat, the raid experience, audio, and more. Now in-game is the Salvaging Bench (yes, the same one players had noticed missing from a quest objective last month). Unlock this facility to deconstruct crafted items! You can also enjoy more wood furniture and cloth decor to adorn your base!
Thanks again to all players for joining us in Early Access. It's been roughly a month since Sisters of the Deep released, and we really appreciate the continued feedback. If you've finished the latest content, you may be wondering what's next...
We intend to maintain a 3-4 month cadence between major updates, so we'll be updating the roadmap next month to reflect the latest statuses of features ahead of the next raid experience coming to the Ancient Desert! We're really excited to share more news then, in addition to celebrating our one-year anniversary in Early Access!
We've been tracking bugs and feedback reported by players. Please read through the following changes to see if we've addressed issues you may have had. Please continue to report your bugs to Feature Up-vote (FUV) or visit us in Discord for questions and conversation!
FEATURE ADDITIONS:
Salvaging Bench - It’s in the game for real this time, we promise!
The often-requested ability to deconstruct old stuff is now in-game! Unlock this new facility after the Temple of Athena.
New furniture/decor buildables added
Unlock these items through the building mastery quest.
New Wood Furniture (requires Darkwood)
“Wood Bench” - two variants
“Wood Bookcase”
“Wood Chair” - two variants
“Wood Table” - two variants
“Wood Table Side”
“Wood Table Small”
New Cloth Decor
“Pile of Folded Cloth” - six variants
“Roll of Raw Cloth” - four variants
“Cloth Roll Pile” - four variants
IMPROVEMENTS:
Repairing buildables no longer require additional mats. Hammer quality now affects repair rate and durability.
Player’s unarmed combat animations
That left hook is sneaky!
Player’s animation blending
CPU optimizations related to navigation
BUG FIXES:
Fixed issue where loot VFX were not displaying properly for Clients
Fixed issues with legendary items not proccing properly for Clients
Some persisting issues
Fixed issue with Taxidermy Leopard requiring incorrect carcass
Fixed issue with Euryale’s Crown of Sorrows attack
Fixed issue with Seriph’s protective bubble trapping players against walls
Fixed issue with Seriph pads displaying interaction prompts after being deactivated
Fixed issue with Seriph teleporting into walls
Fixed issue with Seriph’s idle animation
Fixed issue with Euryale’s Starcaller SFX not playing for Clients
Fixed issue with Raid Boss HP bars not updating properly for players
This can affect Hecate’s and Raid Boss (and Host as well)
Some issues may still be present
Fixed issue with missing Raid ambient audio
Fixed issue with water not displaying properly in raid environment
Fixed issue where player would lose any item on their cursor when they perished
Fixed issues with resource nodes not displaying/harvesting properly for Clients
Fixed issue with Aeacus' contribution values not always displaying properly for Clients
Fixed issue with player waypoints not marking locations correctly based on world map placement
Fixed issue with Apollo’s Golden Bow empowered VFX not being removed properly
Fixed various text issues (UI and Quests)
Fixed various world environment issues
Adjusted Simple Hammer recipe to properly reflect tier level
Adjusted Athena’s Solarium block stat to properly reflect tier level
Adjusted Apollo’s Golden Bow damage to properly reflect tier level
Adjusted forged bracers and greaves to properly reflect tier level
Adjusted forged mace recipes to properly reflect tier level
Adjusted the collision for Wood Roof Open buildable
Known Issues and/or Requests:
The following are related to active issues or feedback we've received from players that we are tracking and intend to address, but will need additional consideration and playtesting before pushing to an update. We appreciate your patience.
Portal issues, including players teleporting in place and are unable to use portal
Quick fix with a game restart
Clients unable to glide or fire arrows
Quick fix with a game restart
Audio not accounting for player no longer being in the Raid
Quick fix with a game restart
Closing an audio task on Feature Up-vote to account for previous fixes, but we will continue working on this more specific issue.
Grass flickering near buildables
Resources nodes growing through buildables
Confusion surrounding Ares' bronze boars (FUV)
