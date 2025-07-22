In the new update:
1. improved menu interface:
1.1 Mission screen with images and targets
1.2 Music in the menus
1.3 Credits have been added
1.4 Buttons customized
2. sound:
1.1 New shooting sound
1.2 Reload sound added
1.3 Added music to menu, mission failed and mission successful widget
3. maps:
1.1 Added some more enemies to the base in Escape
1.2 In Desert, new enemies were also placed at a few points in the building and the light was also adjusted due to graphics bugs
1.3 In Middle East a few rooms with more enemies have been changed
1.4 Noise has been removed from all maps and will be added again in a few months with the AUdio update
It doesn't sound like much, but it makes a huge difference.
Have fun your ShootX Studio RGE
