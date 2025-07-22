In the new update:

1. improved menu interface:

1.1 Mission screen with images and targets

1.2 Music in the menus

1.3 Credits have been added

1.4 Buttons customized

2. sound:

1.1 New shooting sound

1.2 Reload sound added

1.3 Added music to menu, mission failed and mission successful widget

3. maps:

1.1 Added some more enemies to the base in Escape

1.2 In Desert, new enemies were also placed at a few points in the building and the light was also adjusted due to graphics bugs

1.3 In Middle East a few rooms with more enemies have been changed

1.4 Noise has been removed from all maps and will be added again in a few months with the AUdio update

It doesn't sound like much, but it makes a huge difference.

Have fun your ShootX Studio RGE