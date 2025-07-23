 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19318109 Edited 23 July 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes


  • Fixed an issue that could result in player log files bloating to extremely large sizes.
  • Fixed an issue where the in game shop would flash fully white when attempting to watch preview videos.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit LE Windows Depot 899771
