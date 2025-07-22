To mark the 3 year launch anniversary of Ctrl Alt Ego, I've undeleted a deleted chapter, available in the latest patch on Steam.

The Good:

Huge

Wild

Some interesting set-pieces

The Bad:

Huge

Wild

Some frustrating set-pieces

The Ugly:

Yes

The idea during development around 2018/2019 was that after visiting The Cloud location you would fly down to the planet-formerly-known-as-Earth for a really free/open level to let rip with your full ability set.

In the end I sacked it when The Cloud level seemed to offer all of that already, the pacing didn't fit the story, it was going to be a lot of work to polish and optimize... etc etc.

But anyway it's back now, added as a standalone mission, but it plays a bit like a complete game in and of itself. Enemies are aplenty and tough, you'll feel weak initially... but you're smarter than them.

Art-wise it's basically a blockout - no attempt to polish the terrain or fort etc. Personally I quite like that it's ugly. So there.

Warning: Performance is not great. It runs fine on modern hardware, but will gasp on older machines. There's an in-level option to adjust the draw distance which can help - it's like playing as a short-sighted robot.