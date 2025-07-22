 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19317945 Edited 22 July 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎮 New Features

- Players can now customize keyboard keybinds directly from the Settings menu.

⏱️ Gameplay Improvements

- A 1-second delay occurs after respawning to allow players time to prepare.

- The game timer now begins after this delay, ensuring fair and accurate timing.

🌐 Map Optimizations

- Maps have been tweaked for better performance.

- Fixed frame drops and improved overall stability in key areas.

🔊 Audio Updates

- Refined and replaced various sound effects for improved clarity and feedback.

🧭 UI & Menu Navigation

- The ESC key can now be used to back out or close menus for quicker navigation.

🔧 Bug Fixes & Tweaks

- Fixed an issue where Pulse Shot wasn’t triggering consistently.
- Increased the trigger range to improve reliability during combat.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3780421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link