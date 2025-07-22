🎮 New Features
- Players can now customize keyboard keybinds directly from the Settings menu.
⏱️ Gameplay Improvements
- A 1-second delay occurs after respawning to allow players time to prepare.
- The game timer now begins after this delay, ensuring fair and accurate timing.
🌐 Map Optimizations
- Maps have been tweaked for better performance.
- Fixed frame drops and improved overall stability in key areas.
🔊 Audio Updates
- Refined and replaced various sound effects for improved clarity and feedback.
🧭 UI & Menu Navigation
- The ESC key can now be used to back out or close menus for quicker navigation.
🔧 Bug Fixes & Tweaks
- Fixed an issue where Pulse Shot wasn’t triggering consistently.
- Increased the trigger range to improve reliability during combat.
🛠️ Patch Notes – Update Summary
