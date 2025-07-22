🎮 New Features



- Players can now customize keyboard keybinds directly from the Settings menu.



⏱️ Gameplay Improvements



- A 1-second delay occurs after respawning to allow players time to prepare.



- The game timer now begins after this delay, ensuring fair and accurate timing.



🌐 Map Optimizations



- Maps have been tweaked for better performance.



- Fixed frame drops and improved overall stability in key areas.



🔊 Audio Updates



- Refined and replaced various sound effects for improved clarity and feedback.



🧭 UI & Menu Navigation



- The ESC key can now be used to back out or close menus for quicker navigation.



🔧 Bug Fixes & Tweaks



- Fixed an issue where Pulse Shot wasn’t triggering consistently.

- Increased the trigger range to improve reliability during combat.