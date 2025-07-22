Greetings, Cyborgs!
Version 0.0.16 has just been deployed and marks a new step in QANGA’s technical optimization and gameplay depth. Between performance improvements, overhauled vehicle physics, and the introduction of new Infected types, this update brings a few new additions we hope you’ll enjoy.
Here’s a full breakdown of the changes:
🚀 NEW FEATURES 🚀
From land cruisers to spacecraft, major improvements have been made to how vehicles move, react, and feel. These changes aim to offer a smoother, more dynamic experience, whether you're racing across terrain or flying through the atmosphere.
→ You can learn more about these changes in our dedicated article.
Added the PodFury, an anti-gravity motorbike, now available from vehicle vendors.
Added two new land vehicles: Melrose Coopay and Melrose Jeelix.
Introduced 4 new Human Infected, with reworked base visuals:
Blue (weak)
White (weak)
Yellow (dangerous)
Boss (very dangerous)
Implementation of a new gravity system, currently used for global simulations.
⚙️ PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATIONS ⚙️
Updated upscaling technologies:
FSR 3
DLSS with Frame Generation
XeSS version 2 with FrameGen (Intel only)
DLAA, FSR AA, and XE AA – now all compatible with FSR Frame Generation.
80% of levels converted to QLevel to improve loading times.
QLevels are part of our new level system (locations), designed to help us build environments more efficiently and speed up content production.
Optimization of:
Terrain loading
Procedural loading (now spread over time)
Physics model generation
Various internal systems
Improved performance in vehicle-dense areas.
New system implemented to stabilize vehicles during FPS drops.
Pre-calculation and adaptation of hovercraft visual effects based on speed and surface.
🎮 GAMEPLAY TWEAKS🎮
Maximum speed of spacecraft increased to 7200 km/h in atmosphere.
Speed limit in space has been removed.
Increased atmospheric damage threshold to reduce unintended damage during fast travel.
COLIS race rewards doubled, directly impacting the in-game economy.
Full overhaul of hovercraft physics:
Dedicated boost (Shift key)
Drift mode (T key)
Better aerial control
Smoother landings
Realistic gravity response when powered off or destroyed
🛠 UI AND CONTROLS IMPROVEMENTS 🛠
Added unique driving animations for each vehicle.
Corrected alignment of many melee and ranged weapons in the player's hands and on their back.
Improved hand and foot positioning inside vehicles.
Terminals are now fully compatible with all resolutions, including ultrawide formats.
Console Terminal improved: UI has been redesigned for better clarity and readability.
Backend support added for vehicle-specific animation poses.
Reworked vehicle camera:
Reduced blur effect
Smoother FOV transitions based on speed
New lobby
🔧 BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS 🔧
Fixed loading system to prevent players from spawning inside the ground.
Fixed a conditional crash when unloading large areas.
Fixed front/rear doors and ramp on the Single Storm, plus collision optimizations.
It's now possible to place a builder on a 4x4 ceiling.
Removed the ability to delete a builder that doesn't belong to you.
Fixed a bug preventing hovercraft height adjustment when stationary.
Proper physics now apply to powered-off or destroyed vehicles, reacting more realistically to gravity.
Fixed several critical crashes, including issues related to the Nash V2 sniper and game shutdown.
Fixed a UI bug that caused the cursor to remain on screen after exiting a terminal or shop.
Fixed NPC pathfinding issues where they would get stuck inside Relay Towers.
Fixed mineable asteroids orbiting the Earth.
Fixed the Laboratory contract.
Multiple fixes to the exterior/interior structures of the Relay Towers.
Fixed a bug causing an infinite loop in the game logs.
Added sound effects for the Cyborg (movement, headshot, body hit).
Added new music tracks:
10 tracks in the persistent world
10 tracks in the bars inside Relay Towers
1 track in the game’s main menu
This update is part of our continued effort to deliver a smoother, more stable, and more immersive experience. Your feedback is essential to our progress, and version 0.0.16 is a reflection of that: more control, fewer bugs, and meaningful new content to explore.
Keep sharing your suggestions and keep pushing the limits of the QANGA universe.
See you soon in the solar system (or on Discord).
