22 July 2025
Update notes

✨ New & Improved

  • Fish Transfer Between Tanks
    Seamlessly move your aquatic friends from one tank to another without selling or rebuying them. Perfect for re‑balancing populations or showing off rare specimens.

  • Venomous Predators Fully Implemented
    These dangerous newcomers have unique behaviors and will prey on smaller fish if left unchecked. Stock antivenom decorations—or risk losing your prized specimens.

🛠 Fixes & Tweaks

  • “Buy Max” Button Overflow Fixed
    No more accidental overspending when your wallet is swimming in cash. The button now caps purchases correctly, even with astronomical funds.

  • Minor Performance Optimizations
    Faster tank‑switching and smoother UI animations on lower‑end PCs.

  • Localization Pass
    Updated strings in Turkish, German, and Simplified Chinese.

Thanks for all the feedback in our Discord and Steam forums—your suggestions shape every update. If you run into issues, let us know on the Community Hub.

Keep bubbling!
—The Easy Bubbles Dev Team

