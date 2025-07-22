 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19317724 Edited 22 July 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
bugfix: harold can no longer reflect ascended projectile or beams
bugfix: anime lines now clear properly after using ascended projectile
bugfix: godmode now prevents damage to character
bugfix: you can no longer attack when in level selection mode
bugfix: special attack no longer gets set to nothing after dying
bugfix: mousedrag no longer works in special attack interface
bugfix: player physics simulation stops when interacting with spaceship
bugfix: fix issue with the planet mesh leaking in some cases and being visible in the sky after defeating a boss
change: overkilling a target by 10x will reduce them to atoms
change: sombrero now gives fire resistance

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link