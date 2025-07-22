bugfix: harold can no longer reflect ascended projectile or beams

bugfix: anime lines now clear properly after using ascended projectile

bugfix: godmode now prevents damage to character

bugfix: you can no longer attack when in level selection mode

bugfix: special attack no longer gets set to nothing after dying

bugfix: mousedrag no longer works in special attack interface

bugfix: player physics simulation stops when interacting with spaceship

bugfix: fix issue with the planet mesh leaking in some cases and being visible in the sky after defeating a boss

change: overkilling a target by 10x will reduce them to atoms

change: sombrero now gives fire resistance