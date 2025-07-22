 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19317645
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there!

In today’s patch, I included fixes and improvements to some bugs gathered from you, the players. I plan to do one more patch with some balance changes. Stay tuned!

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Improved Basic Pack opening – selecting a card now automatically collects it, just like in other card packs.

  • Updated button text in the Forge and Market from “Back” to “Continue” to better reflect their function.

  • Clarified Sprinkler description to better indicate it activates every day.

  • Clarified Spreader scarecrow description – some players thought it would dry adjacent fields instead of watering them.

  • 🎮 Increased the size of the card selection indicator (gamepads only) so it no longer obscures the energy cost.

  • Selected cards are now deselected when clicking outside the field boundaries.

  • Added information about the scarecrow rarity to the card selection window.

  • Fixed crops being harvested unintentionally when watering or plowing ice cubes or wild vines on top of them.

  • Fixed the harvest button disappearing if a card was selected during a click.

  • Fixed selected cards remaining active after ending the day.

  • Fixed camera not centering on the current map node.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed card usage while previewing the board in the card selection popup.

  • Fixed an issue where the Beet card could disappear after use, especially when redrawn from a small deck or empty draw pile.

  • Fixed stun effect not being removed when a Sprinkler was destroyed by fire.

  • Fixed Jackpot-O’-Lantern status not clearing from field tiles if harvested before reaching 10 days.

  • Fixed strange interactions between Pumpkin, Jackpot-O’-Lantern, and Wild Vines – now, Pumpkin will correctly transform even under vines.

Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback,

– Piotrek

