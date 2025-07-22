Hi there!

In today’s patch, I included fixes and improvements to some bugs gathered from you, the players. I plan to do one more patch with some balance changes. Stay tuned!

Improved Basic Pack opening – selecting a card now automatically collects it, just like in other card packs.

Updated button text in the Forge and Market from “Back” to “Continue” to better reflect their function.

Clarified Sprinkler description to better indicate it activates every day.

Clarified Spreader scarecrow description – some players thought it would dry adjacent fields instead of watering them.

🎮 Increased the size of the card selection indicator (gamepads only) so it no longer obscures the energy cost.

Selected cards are now deselected when clicking outside the field boundaries.

Added information about the scarecrow rarity to the card selection window.

Fixed crops being harvested unintentionally when watering or plowing ice cubes or wild vines on top of them.

Fixed the harvest button disappearing if a card was selected during a click.

Fixed selected cards remaining active after ending the day.

Fixed camera not centering on the current map node.

Fixed a bug that allowed card usage while previewing the board in the card selection popup.

Fixed an issue where the Beet card could disappear after use, especially when redrawn from a small deck or empty draw pile.

Fixed stun effect not being removed when a Sprinkler was destroyed by fire.

Fixed Jackpot-O’-Lantern status not clearing from field tiles if harvested before reaching 10 days.