Added network co-op.



Island: New battle soundtrack added.



Island: The multi-tool can now be used to saw off the remains of enemies, or even attack enemies that are still alive.



Island: Random enemies no longer patrol the area separately from enemy waves.



Island: Time acceleration from the bed now additionally accelerates the day/night change (40x)



Island: the character finally lies down in bed instead of sitting, and it is also possible to lie down on both sides.



Island: The chair near the upgrade tables and chests no longer blocks the character.



Changed the voice of the male character when damaged or falling, now it is less dramatic.



Added heavy breathing to the character when stamina is low.



The character no longer performs an animation of picking up an item if there is no space in the inventory.



The Nuclear Desert level has been slightly modified to avoid softlocks.



Fixed a bug when triggering a quantum leap, which sometimes blocked character control.



Fixed an issue where exiting photo-mode was blocked.



Fixed an issue where sometimes the character would get stuck on the ladder (improved camera behavior when moving on the ladder)



The online co-op functionality is fresh and may have unpredictable consequences, so I recommend making a backup of the save folder, which is located here:%userprofile%\\appdata\\locallow\\LionsShade\\I had to adjust a lot of things in the game in order to make it work online. I think I tested everything. Hopefully, I didn't break anything.The demo will be updated later, possibly with the next update.