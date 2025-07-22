 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19317607
The online co-op functionality is fresh and may have unpredictable consequences, so I recommend making a backup of the save folder, which is located here:
%userprofile%\\appdata\\locallow\\LionsShade\\

I had to adjust a lot of things in the game in order to make it work online. I think I tested everything. Hopefully, I didn't break anything.

The demo will be updated later, possibly with the next update.
  • Added network co-op.
  • Island: New battle soundtrack added.
  • Island: The multi-tool can now be used to saw off the remains of enemies, or even attack enemies that are still alive.
  • Island: Random enemies no longer patrol the area separately from enemy waves.
  • Island: Time acceleration from the bed now additionally accelerates the day/night change (40x)
  • Island: the character finally lies down in bed instead of sitting, and it is also possible to lie down on both sides.
  • Island: The chair near the upgrade tables and chests no longer blocks the character.
  • Changed the voice of the male character when damaged or falling, now it is less dramatic.
  • Added heavy breathing to the character when stamina is low.
  • The character no longer performs an animation of picking up an item if there is no space in the inventory.
  • The Nuclear Desert level has been slightly modified to avoid softlocks.
  • Fixed a bug when triggering a quantum leap, which sometimes blocked character control.
  • Fixed an issue where exiting photo-mode was blocked.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the character would get stuck on the ladder (improved camera behavior when moving on the ladder)

