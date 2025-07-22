%userprofile%\\appdata\\locallow\\LionsShade\\
I had to adjust a lot of things in the game in order to make it work online. I think I tested everything. Hopefully, I didn't break anything.
The demo will be updated later, possibly with the next update.
- Added network co-op.
- Island: New battle soundtrack added.
- Island: The multi-tool can now be used to saw off the remains of enemies, or even attack enemies that are still alive.
- Island: Random enemies no longer patrol the area separately from enemy waves.
- Island: Time acceleration from the bed now additionally accelerates the day/night change (40x)
- Island: the character finally lies down in bed instead of sitting, and it is also possible to lie down on both sides.
- Island: The chair near the upgrade tables and chests no longer blocks the character.
- Changed the voice of the male character when damaged or falling, now it is less dramatic.
- Added heavy breathing to the character when stamina is low.
- The character no longer performs an animation of picking up an item if there is no space in the inventory.
- The Nuclear Desert level has been slightly modified to avoid softlocks.
- Fixed a bug when triggering a quantum leap, which sometimes blocked character control.
- Fixed an issue where exiting photo-mode was blocked.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the character would get stuck on the ladder (improved camera behavior when moving on the ladder)
Changed files in this update