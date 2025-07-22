Found and fixed an NPC spawning bug that caused NPCs to multiply and not despawn when player wasn't in the area, eating up resources.
Also fixed player spawn in points to prevent fall damage when fast travelling or spawning for the first time
Small patch 10b
Update notes via Steam Community
