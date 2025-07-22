 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19317408
Update notes via Steam Community
Found and fixed an NPC spawning bug that caused NPCs to multiply and not despawn when player wasn't in the area, eating up resources.

Also fixed player spawn in points to prevent fall damage when fast travelling or spawning for the first time

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3752811
