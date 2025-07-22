Release Highlights

🦖 Features

Benchmark results are now posted on our Discord! Want to see which hardware configurations others are using and how they score? Join us to exchange configuration tips and compare results with fellow community members:

👉 Join our Discord server





🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

Various improvements to our backend services for improved observability and stability.

Various anti cheat improvements.

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!