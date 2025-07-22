 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19317361 Edited 22 July 2025 – 17:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Highlights

🦖 Features

Benchmark results are now posted on our Discord! Want to see which hardware configurations others are using and how they score? Join us to exchange configuration tips and compare results with fellow community members:

👉 Join our Discord server

🐞 Bug fixes & improvements

  • Various improvements to our backend services for improved observability and stability.

  • Various anti cheat improvements.

✍️ Additional Information

If you’re a member of the press or influencer feel free to use the form on our website (https://www.evolvebenchmark.com/press-influencers) and sign up for a free copy of the professional version!

