Good Morning community,

We continue our efforts to provide updates as we address issues for both ARK: Aquatica and ARK: Survival Evolved. Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates daily as issues are being logged or addressed. We are maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .

In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will look to continue streaming live this week!

The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes and answer player/community questions.

Current plan is to have live streams every day this week, Tuesday until Friday , (07/22 - 07/25)

Stream timing will also remain the same at 2PM PST

Stream link: https://www.twitch.tv/Z_Swell

Our top priority remains to fix an issue with the game engine on the live version of ARK: Survival Evolved (360.1) ; proving to be complex, a solution continues to be developed in order to address mods from instantly crashing and we look forward to posting an update when possible. Today, we have included a fix that will continue to be tested, currently tested mods are listed below in the Patch Notes section.

The “preaquatica” beta branch is still live and will remain available until further notice.





Patch notes for the next update (v360.1 Live Branch)

A Game engine fix is a part of today’s patch. Progress will continue to be made, some mods will be functional. This will continue to be addressed in waves. What follows is a list of mods that we have confirmed are working, we will continue to test more and more mods that have been reported via the community broken mods sheet listed here: Broken Mods

Additional Emotes

Advanced Rafts

ARK: Omega

ARKomatic

Awesome Spyglass

Awesome Teleporters

Capitalism Currency

Capitalism Player Trader

Castles, Keeps, and Forts Remastered

Death Recovery Mod (v1.13)

Dragons Evolved

eco In Wonderland

eco's RP Decor

Human NPC's

Immersive Taming

Items+ Companion

Kanga Core Library

Kanga Culinary

Kanga Husbandry

Lethals Reusables

MarniiMods: Hairstyles

MarniiMods: Wildlife

More Narcotics & More Tranq-Arrows Combined v3.0

Party of Six

Primal Fear

Primal Fear Bosses

RP Enhancements

RR-MedievalRoleplayDeco

ShapeshiftingThe Last Grapple

Travi Transformations

Patch notes (continued)

Fixed Takifugu textures when inflated.

Addressed a few issues causing server instability.

Fixed not being able to feed wild Mantis Shrimp a second time while taming.

Fixed not being able to feed wild Kathreptis a second time while taming.

Fixed Tridacna taming issues, should now be tamable in PvE.

Made several improvements to the Vulcanithys boss encounter.

Fixed Kibble Mash not being craftable in player inventory.

Lighting Optimization and Level Streaming Optimization done to address low FPS performance.

Note: FPS level streaming fix may cause objects/foliage to pop into view from a further distance, some mesh resources (rocks etc). This is intended to try to address the level streaming causing lower fps. This issue is a work in progress and will be optimized in future updates. Polishing render distance and popping visual issues will continue to be a priority.

Broadcast system for this update and moving forward which will generate warnings every minute starting at 15 minutes before the server is shut down.

Fix for mixed water/air volume on the far right side portion of the map/level that is causing swimming in the air/mobility issues.

Patched more gaps and mesh holes across the map/level.

Other issues in the pipeline

There is a newly reported bug for this update where players may experience increased dinosaur spawning in single player mode. This issue will be addressed and a solution is being developed.

Players falling off the map when crossing big pools of lava.

Tames/ships disappearing when logging off, with no tribe logs posted for said tames/ships that disappear.

Water Vehicle Updates in general. Skiffs disappearing between updates. Rafts/motorboats shooting players into the air. Stinger issues (placement issues, missile issues, etc.).

Ocean platforms placement issue.

Hydrosphere issues.

Vulcanithys fight update.

Addressing more gaps and mesh holes across the map/level.

Boss battle music fix.

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

8:00 PM UTC

4:00 AM CST

1:00 PM PST

4:00 PM EST

Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.



