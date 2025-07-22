 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes for Beta 1.8.20

Fixes
  • Fixed possible deadlocks that could freeze game when deleting or undoing furniture construction
  • Force recompile code mods, to fix broken function references


Patch notes for Beta 1.8.19

Changes
  • You can now manually update frameworks, each update takes longer than the last
  • Frameworks now still boost development speed for features using newer tech, but at a reduced rate
  • Framework speed boosts now also apply to product updates
  • You can now iterate on the last peer review if it has not already been done and you can promote to beta from the peer review window
  • You can now see competitor products on the market triangle in the design document window and right click to see details
  • Server lists are now sorted by name
  • Clarified how many boxes a courier can transport per month in hiring desciption
  • Player will receive a notification about awards, if they have permanently disabled the prompt


Fixes
  • Updating a product will no longer update the framework that was developed with it
  • Fixed list sort not being stable with filters active, i.e. sorting by one column and then another would jumble the first sort after a second or so
  • Fixed very rare race condition that could break path finding
  • Fixed post marketing task using last month's income in description with more days per month
  • Fixed company logo not being visible on lower floors with walls lowered
  • Fixed losing reputation for a development deal when the IP is bought out, cancelling the deal
  • Fixed planned burglary still being carried out after disabling burglaries
  • Fixed not being able to change hardware design type because buttons were 1 pixel tall
  • Fixed lists bugging out when using vertical scroll bar
  • Fixed some grabbable items not being visible in first person mode
  • Fixed missing SFX in first person mode

