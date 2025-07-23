Hey everyone,



We’re dropping a patch to fix some semi-serious issues while our main focus continues to be At the Heart of Ruin, our upcoming expansion. Here are some teasers before we tackle the patch notes.



First off, we’re revealing something that we hope you’ll never have to visit in game: the village the Cleansing Conflagration – the gang of pyromaniacal, murderous scavengers – call home. Though it may not look much, it is a place of terror, sacrifice, and depravity, where there are artifacts and effigies aplenty to remind you of what goes on here.

And what, you might ask, does go on here? Sacrificial burnings as part of religious sermons of a particularly delirious nature, of course. And while the Cleansing Conflagration can be found throughout Varnurud, most keep their depraved acts to this village, where various members are said to willingly sacrifice themselves, all in service to a vision of Xeryn’s future that contains only lava, fire, and ash.

But what kind of gang – or cult – wishes to see the very world they occupy wreathed in flame and utterly destroyed? That will perhaps become clearer in due time. We do, however, still recommend that you do not go anywhere near this village, for there is little save a fiery death for those who approach. Defy this advice at your own peril.

Besides these pyromaniacs, here’s another teaser for you in the form of character art - this one is hardly ostentatious; it does not aim to dazzle or inspire fear, but simply to show you one of the various factions of authority that exist in Scrapheap, the focal point of many coming adventures.

All of this is to say that we’d like to introduce you to the Iron Guard, the assortment of veteran warriors, both competent and well-equipped, who are responsible for defending the Iron Tower, the seat of power for Scrapheap’s ruler and steward, the Heap King.

The tales of how the Iron Guard came to be are many, but most understand that it formed as a result of a loyal company of mercenaries and their leader’s desire to settle somewhere. Even hardened warriors and trained killers grow old and need to settle down eventually. And in this instance, that place happened to be Scrapheap, as dilapidated and choked by ash as it has always been. Needless to say, to find out more about the Iron Guard, the Iron Tower, and what has become of its so-called Heap King since the Prologue, one will need to explore these lands and the town of Scrapheap itself.

One of the best things about our upcoming expansion is the sheer number of fearsome foes one will be able to bump into, and this time, we’re going to show you one of our favourites: the Basilisk.

The fearsome Basilisk is a creature of legend that exists across countless worlds and mythologies, evoking dread in even the staunchest of warriors and adventurers. In the Riven Realms, these reptiles began to make their appearance in Xeryn’s Fourth Age, some time after the Calamity tore the realms asunder. Found only in the Mountains of Fire, some say that they are sluggish lizards, yet the truth is that they can be both cunning and lightning-fast when under threat.

Aside from those sharp claws, it will come as no surprise to any familiar with such creatures that their most dangerous weapon lies in their stare, or gaze. Few concretely documented accounts exist in the Empire as to the death stare’s effects, yet rumors run rife – outright death, petrification, or even disintegration are said to be caused by merely looking into the Basilisk’s eyes.

All are gruesome fates, but which one is the truth? Could they all be true?



If any of this has piqued your interest, you will be able to find out about them when our At the Heart of Ruin expansion releases later this year. For now, onto the patch notes!



Now let's jump into the patch details:



Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.



Patch 1.220 - Codename: Deadweight(less)





Performance

We optimized the sizes of several art assets, resulting in smaller install size and a bit quicker load times.

Slight Companion Combat performance improvement against certain enemies.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare issue that caused summoned/spawned Companion Combat entities to remain permanently in your comitatus ( no more parasitic Deadweight! ).

Fixed an issue that caused Equipment drag&drop to drag the wrong piece of Equipment.

Fixed an issue that misaligned Gear icons with names in their list on the Character Sheet.

Fixed an issue that prevented loading save files in Dissonance mode.

General controller-related improvements based on your Discord feedback.





Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

- The Lost Pilgrims Team

