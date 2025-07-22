Greetings Hunters!



This is the first update since we officially entered early access a little over a week ago. We've had such an amazing response to the game, and at one point were sitting at "overwhelmingly positive" review on Steam!

We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has played the game and given us feedback, especially those of you that are active here on the steam forums and over on our DISCORD CHANNEL which is now at nearly 400 members strong!



By far, the single most common message we have received since early access is (to paraphrase)

"The core of the game is fun but there is not enough content!"



That is a completely fair and valid criticism, and we kind of see it as a good problem to have. If people like the core and they want more, it means we can focus on just adding more cool stuff to the game! If players hate the core experience it doesn't matter how many levels, biomes, enemies, etc we add - it wont make the game fun.



This update is the first of many, and hopefully you enjoy all the new weapon upgrades and improvements we have added in the last week!



// NEW FEATURES //

Added 52 new weapon upgrades ; Each class now has a full upgrade path for their secondary weapons

Elemental & status effects now properly affect bosses, and some bosses now have immunities/weaknesses. More to come on this front!

// IMPROVEMENTS //

Misc

Added a much improved gamepad control scheme, and the "Help & Controls" screen now shows the controller layout if using gamepad,

Damage numbers now show up differently based on the damage type (physical vs elemental/poison, etc)

Barrel bombs now explode instantly if hit with fire damage (watch out!)

Ursinox head no longer awards Ursinox Femurs, and awards more Fangs instead

Spider Queen

Spider queens no longer relocate

Fixed the spider queen being permanently unkillable after being hit with a barrel bomb, despite looking vulnerable

Guardian Spiders no longer protect the Spider Queen across infinite distances

// BUG FIXES //

P0 Ultra Critical

Fixed "Alpha Playtester" Porky hat not being awarded to players

Fix Porky's default helmet not disappearing when previewing other hats

Major

Fixed shaman's tier 15 upgrade "Ultraviolence Incantation" exploding the corpses of boss monster, causing loot to be lost,

Fixed Porky failing to track monsters on Spider Queen and Raptah Alpha hunts

Fixed bosses sometimes spawning underground if they spawned in the oasis area

Minor

Fixed damage over time effects being able to deal critical hit damage

Fixed the "Return to airship" compass marker disappearing after 5 minutes

Fixed backpedal speed not being affected by buffs/debuffs to move speed

Fixed Razan's acid spit attack not working after its horn was broken

Fixed Shortbow Tier 5 upgrade conflicting with the Sword Tier 5 upgrade despite being on separate trees

Made certain harsh sound effects less loud (spider queen drone & acid burn)

The nest on the Spider Queen's back now explodes into pieces instead of disappearing

As always, if you'd like to chat with members of the dev team, we can be found on our DISCORD CHANNEL. If you'd like Hunters, Inc updates delivered directly to your inbox (along with exclusive access to playtesting secret new features!) sign up to out NEWSLETTER or FOLLOW US on Steam!