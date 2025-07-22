Small cutscene addition and pure reset for beating campaign
Update notes via Steam Community
A small cutscene has been added to all character intros who are not Reimu, Marisa, Sakuya, or Remilia. After your character's story, Sakuya will appear and tell you the objective of the game. I also fixed an oversight where the game doesn't reset completely after beating the story campaign with a character. Now the game starts from a clean slate, with only your Survival high score remaining untouched.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3428331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update