Fixed some collision traps that were blocking progression.



Fixed various audio issues (better mixing, fixed timing issues, added missing sound effects and music).



Fixed an issue preventing Swann's reward outfit to unlock after completing all memoirs.



Fixed an issue where the “Butterfly Effect” trophy/achievement could fail to unlock.



Fixed various subtitle timing issues.



Fixed various visual issues when examining objects (incorrect zoom level, blurred rendering)



Fixed issue where Swann and the camera could go through walls in certain scenes.



Fixed incorrect scene numbering in the pause menu when in collectible mode.



Fixed inconsistency with guitar pick texture across both episodes.



Additional polish and visual fixes in various cinematics.



Fixed support for NVIDIA DLAA.



Hi everyone!We wanted to address some remaining issues that were reported to us.Besides some more polish, this new update includes fixes to various audio issues, rare progression blockers, and minor bugs.We also made sure that Swann’s properly receives her new outfit when completing all memoirs!See you in Velvet Cove!