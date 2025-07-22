 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19317126
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where players in some countries were unable to progress past the main screen due to launch errors.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitCountry: Hollow Jump Content Depot 3744901
Windows 64-bit Depot 3744902
