 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19316998 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small improvements this time, mostly an overhaul over the explanations behind Control module (the node after Z gate). Would advice everyone to redo it and would be great to get some feedback. We managed to separate Control operator from all CX, CCX Toffoli etc so this might require a few more iterations until we nail it straight since you won't see this operator standalone in any quantum sim out there.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2802711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link