Release Date: 7/22/2025
This update includes a couple small but important changes based on community feedback. Thanks again for playing and helping improve the game!
🔧 Fixes
Steam Achievements After Loading a World
Fixed an issue where Steam achievements would no longer unlock after loading a save. Achievements now function properly across sessions.
Huge thanks to Samsy for spotting and reporting this one!
🪓 Achievement Adjustment
“50,000 Blocks Mined” Removed
With the hammer temporarily disabled, this achievement became much more difficult than intended. It’s been removed for now and may return in a future update once balance is re-evaluated.
Just Keep Digging – Patch 1.0.3
