Release Date: 7/22/2025



This update includes a couple small but important changes based on community feedback. Thanks again for playing and helping improve the game!



🔧 Fixes



Steam Achievements After Loading a World

Fixed an issue where Steam achievements would no longer unlock after loading a save. Achievements now function properly across sessions.

Huge thanks to Samsy for spotting and reporting this one!



🪓 Achievement Adjustment



“50,000 Blocks Mined” Removed

With the hammer temporarily disabled, this achievement became much more difficult than intended. It’s been removed for now and may return in a future update once balance is re-evaluated.