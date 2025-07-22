 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19316843 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release Date: 7/22/2025

This update includes a couple small but important changes based on community feedback. Thanks again for playing and helping improve the game!

🔧 Fixes

Steam Achievements After Loading a World
Fixed an issue where Steam achievements would no longer unlock after loading a save. Achievements now function properly across sessions.
Huge thanks to Samsy for spotting and reporting this one!

🪓 Achievement Adjustment

“50,000 Blocks Mined” Removed
With the hammer temporarily disabled, this achievement became much more difficult than intended. It’s been removed for now and may return in a future update once balance is re-evaluated.

