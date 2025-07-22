Dear players,
Thank you so much for the love and support you've shown for GridFiller.
What started as a small puzzle game has become something more meaningful — a quiet space that many of you turn to for a moment of calm in your busy lives. That means the world to us.
To make that space a little warmer, we've added 10 new music tracks to the game.
These songs are gentle, reflective, and designed to accompany your journey — whether you're solving puzzles, unwinding after a long day, or simply letting your mind wander.
We hope they help you slow down, breathe, and enjoy the quiet in between the noise.
Thank you for playing,
— The GridFiller Team
Changed files in this update