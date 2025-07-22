 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 July 2025 Build 19316668 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Thank you so much for the love and support you've shown for GridFiller.
What started as a small puzzle game has become something more meaningful — a quiet space that many of you turn to for a moment of calm in your busy lives. That means the world to us.

To make that space a little warmer, we've added 10 new music tracks to the game.
These songs are gentle, reflective, and designed to accompany your journey — whether you're solving puzzles, unwinding after a long day, or simply letting your mind wander.

We hope they help you slow down, breathe, and enjoy the quiet in between the noise.

Thank you for playing,
— The GridFiller Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3481671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link