22 July 2025 Build 19316650 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone!

Yesterday I released a small update with hot fixes of Softlock with the need to restart the scene.
And some green zones visibility improvements

Today's update contains bug fixes and improvements within the game, such as clearer hints and explanations of further actions.

The full list of changes is below:

Fixes:
- Fixes to customer animations while eating
- Fixes for NPC interaction with some doors
- Fixes for NPCs getting stuck in doors
- Fix for multiple Softlocks in different scenes leading to scene restarts
- Fix in-game menus not working in some scenes
- Fix for visual incompleteness of a task in notepad
- Fix for the possibility of infinite restart of a cutscene
- Fix for infinite phone conversations
- Fix some issues in English localization
- Fixes for some other smaller visual problems

Improvements:
- Added new character replicas to help you understand the following tasks and make it easier to get through some difficult locations, as well as getting an alternate ending.

--------------------------------------
Most of visual problems are fixed, I plan to release the first batch of localizations tomorrow.

Thank you so much to everyone who has played the game or wants to play and just waiting for localization - I really appreciate it.

Also a huge thank you to everyone who writes and supports me, sends bugs and helps to make the game better.

See you tomorrow!

- Denis

