22 July 2025 Build 19316618 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added rd_lobby_query_servers convar (default 0 until the problem with the Steam API is fixed) to disable server list queries, which are currently not being properly filtered to just Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop servers by the Steamworks API.

    • Note: This means that HoIAF servers are not labelled in-game currently. Progress is still tracked, and HoIAF servers can be found via the Steam Client "Game Servers" list or a website that has a server list, such as https://serverlist.reactivedrop.com/server-list, neither of which appear to be affected by the filtering issue.

  • Reduced the performance impact of the Steam Workshop download progress widget.

Changed files in this update

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Content Depot 563561
