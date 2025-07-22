 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19316604 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes in 0.0.67
- I've added a tutorial (no more confusion!)
- Added time speed adjustments for 'enemy turns', 'traversal', and 'battle phase switching'. (For those who find the game's pace too slow)
- Added Overkill (Damage enemy for remaining HP + max HP). Future relics will utilize this.
- Added Precise (Damage enemy for exact remaining HP). Future relics will utilize this.
- Added more SFX
- Fixed balls getting stuck in mining phase upon board refresh
- Fixed instances where gamepad mouse would not appear when needed
- Fixed "Press anykey" not fully triggering the main menu to appear
- Ensured that each playtest run MUST fight the necromancer
- Changed colour of invincible enemies to help ease confusion (Skele piles)
- Dialogue buttons no longer show if on gamepad (can still use D-Pad to respond)
- Loose rock's visuals are no longer behind the pegs
- Added 'AoE' and 'DoT' to help with bombs and totems
- Bombs now show their damage radius on hover
- Totems now bounce off of enemies whilst in motion instead of dissapearing
- Totems now display "Trampled" when an enemy walk over them
- Fixed particles to follow a standard pixelisation
- Shops no longer show duplicate balls
- Reworked minecart
- Added countdown to demo
- Flippers are now enabled at all times (no more waiting until you shoot the ball)
- Plenty more stuff that's been crossed off in my notepad but I can't make out what they are

No new battles in this update, I'm saving them for the Demo release on the 7th? of August.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3726321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link