Changes in 0.0.67

- I've added a tutorial (no more confusion!)

- Added time speed adjustments for 'enemy turns', 'traversal', and 'battle phase switching'. (For those who find the game's pace too slow)

- Added Overkill (Damage enemy for remaining HP + max HP). Future relics will utilize this.

- Added Precise (Damage enemy for exact remaining HP). Future relics will utilize this.

- Added more SFX

- Fixed balls getting stuck in mining phase upon board refresh

- Fixed instances where gamepad mouse would not appear when needed

- Fixed "Press anykey" not fully triggering the main menu to appear

- Ensured that each playtest run MUST fight the necromancer

- Changed colour of invincible enemies to help ease confusion (Skele piles)

- Dialogue buttons no longer show if on gamepad (can still use D-Pad to respond)

- Loose rock's visuals are no longer behind the pegs

- Added 'AoE' and 'DoT' to help with bombs and totems

- Bombs now show their damage radius on hover

- Totems now bounce off of enemies whilst in motion instead of dissapearing

- Totems now display "Trampled" when an enemy walk over them

- Fixed particles to follow a standard pixelisation

- Shops no longer show duplicate balls

- Reworked minecart

- Added countdown to demo

- Flippers are now enabled at all times (no more waiting until you shoot the ball)

- Plenty more stuff that's been crossed off in my notepad but I can't make out what they are



No new battles in this update, I'm saving them for the Demo release on the 7th? of August.