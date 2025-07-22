In 'King of the Spot', clubs compete to achieve the highest total catch weight. To win, a club must hold the top position for 10 minutes at a fishing spot. All contributing members of the winning club receive a random prize.



The #1 club's total catch weight is displayed, while other clubs see their weight difference from the leader. Winning clubs are temporarily excluded from competing at the same spot.



To participate, join a club and catch at least one fish.