22 July 2025 Build 19316592
In 'King of the Spot', clubs compete to achieve the highest total catch weight. To win, a club must hold the top position for 10 minutes at a fishing spot. All contributing members of the winning club receive a random prize.

The #1 club's total catch weight is displayed, while other clubs see their weight difference from the leader. Winning clubs are temporarily excluded from competing at the same spot.

To participate, join a club and catch at least one fish.

