22 July 2025 Build 19316519 Edited 22 July 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Don't you hate copy paste when your brain is melting? I don't, but i do it anyway.

Remove one extra line of code in the armor and reactor overclock code that was causing the exception, now the 0 people playing this game can enjoy the overclocking without issues.

For the record I do this because i hate bugs and games not working properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3732041
  • Loading history…
