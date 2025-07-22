Don't you hate copy paste when your brain is melting? I don't, but i do it anyway.
Remove one extra line of code in the armor and reactor overclock code that was causing the exception, now the 0 people playing this game can enjoy the overclocking without issues.
For the record I do this because i hate bugs and games not working properly
Fixed overclock exception
