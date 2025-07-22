Greetings all you wonderful Crafters!

Oak here, bearing some excellent news for you. We are happy to release our first major feature and content update, bringing with it an expanded ending, 2 brand new characters with their own quests, and the much-request Endless Mode!

We have been reading (and reacting to) your feedback and we have seen what you have been wishing for. It was clear shortly after release that an Endless Mode was the single most requested feature for the game, so we got cracking on it immediately. Mind you, this is just the start for the Endless Mode and more variation, content, and mechanics will arrive there as time goes by and as we improve and expand the main storyline as well. That being said I do hope y'all have fun with it and we are always open for suggestions on how to improve it!

Some of the things we have been considering: having some characters from the Story Mode pop in occasionally, random events, bulk orders, more scavengables (and items generally), more romance interactions, and quite a bit more. However, all of it will take time and of course we need to prioritize things based on what you, our players, would request as well. Rest assured that we will be adding even more cool stuff into the game - eventually we want to add new crafting mechanics, too!

You can access the Endless Mode, either from the Main Menu when clicking Start, or when finishing a Story run - and yes, you can load your old savegames at the end of the game and continue from there!

As for the story, we have added an additional final encounter with Saskia at the end of the game and expanded upon the ending slideshow with new slides, voiceover, and music!

There are also 2 new characters, Lady Maureena and Spinstress Marjati, with their own brand new quests and dialogues. We have also modified the quest structure of the day, spreading out characters that were once rolled randomly inbetween other quests to always be present. We just weren't happy with the way that we were rolling these characters into the story, so we decided to just put them all in anyway. NOTE: This change *may* end up in some quests running twice for some existing savegames, but it would only happen once during that specific run.

And finally, we have also improved the stability of the game, so it should now play a bit more smoothly and have less crashes. We will look into optimization more in the future too, we are aware that having a LOT of items in your drawers can make the game hitch up a bit.

So yeah, that's our big update for now! Thank you for being patient with us and please make sure to take advantage of our sale (Craftcraft is -15% off!) and of course, our Craft & Taxes bundle for an extra discount if you already own Death and Taxes or want to get both games!

Do let us know about your experience in Endless Mode and what you would like us to add to the game on Discord or here on Steam!

Keep on craftin'

-Oak



PPS: Yes we are still planning on localizing the game to more languages, we just need time to plan it ahead, we will share more once we have more details - thank you for your patience!