Dear Coffee Lovers,

We would like to inform you that we are now disabling the ability to play Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater.

Thank you very much for all the feedback you’ve shared with us – it has helped us in developing the full version of the game.

We are a small team and are no longer able to continue supporting the Prologue.

That’s why we encourage you to try the full version of the game:

Once again, thank you!

Your Coffee Enthusiasts,

DreamWay Games Team