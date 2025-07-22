 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19316426 Edited 22 July 2025 – 15:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

3.88更新

1.五行法术造成克制伤害会用特殊红色数字表示

2.修复自动保存失效BUG

3.替换貂蝉立绘，新增小乔、甘宁、颜良、文丑、袁绍、荀彧、郭嘉、贾诩、许褚、曹操立绘可在招募界面，名将图鉴里查看

4.优化对话框效果

5.修复各个存档没有同步神器神将数据的BUG

Changed files in this update

Depot 2288211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link