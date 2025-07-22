3.88更新
1.五行法术造成克制伤害会用特殊红色数字表示
2.修复自动保存失效BUG
3.替换貂蝉立绘，新增小乔、甘宁、颜良、文丑、袁绍、荀彧、郭嘉、贾诩、许褚、曹操立绘可在招募界面，名将图鉴里查看
4.优化对话框效果
5.修复各个存档没有同步神器神将数据的BUG
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
3.88更新
1.五行法术造成克制伤害会用特殊红色数字表示
2.修复自动保存失效BUG
3.替换貂蝉立绘，新增小乔、甘宁、颜良、文丑、袁绍、荀彧、郭嘉、贾诩、许褚、曹操立绘可在招募界面，名将图鉴里查看
4.优化对话框效果
5.修复各个存档没有同步神器神将数据的BUG
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update