- Fixed a bug where a live block in its active state could sometimes remain stuck in place, preventing miners from mining it.
- Fixed a bug where a live block could disappear.
- Fixed a bug that could sometimes crash the game when issuing orders on blocks during platform drilling.
- Husker block description updated.
- Localization fixes.
- Solar eclipse sound group changed from sfx to music.
- Fixed a bug when game might freeze if dwarf exploded live block.
- Fixed a bug where visual effects from the night enemies Shockshrouder and Rootbinder could appear on non-firing turrets after purchasing upgrades.
- Fixed a bug where turrets would keep shooting at Arachnore and whole Icewarden after their death animation had started.
- Fixed a bug where workers and resources dropped from a slime block could remain stuck after the block was destroyed.
- The Abyssal Lance ability's damage now increases properly with more buildings.
- The Orbital Annihilator ability's cooldown is now correct.
- The Voidwheel Turret now can be frozen.
- Fixed text placement in the Choose One Technology window (when selecting a bonus).
- Probably fixed the issue with a game window (in fullscreen mode) not starting at 0, 0 coordinates of the monitor.
- Pulse generator description fixed.
- Pulse generator increased effect (from 30% weakness to 40%) and decreased reloading time (from 22 to 20).
- Fixed additional images not aligning properly in the info screen for some blocks and enemies.
V1.203 PATCH IS LIVE
Update notes via Steam Community
