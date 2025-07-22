 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19316420
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where a live block in its active state could sometimes remain stuck in place, preventing miners from mining it.
  • Fixed a bug where a live block could disappear.
  • Fixed a bug that could sometimes crash the game when issuing orders on blocks during platform drilling.
  • Husker block description updated.
  • Localization fixes.
  • Solar eclipse sound group changed from sfx to music.
  • Fixed a bug when game might freeze if dwarf exploded live block.
  • Fixed a bug where visual effects from the night enemies Shockshrouder and Rootbinder could appear on non-firing turrets after purchasing upgrades.
  • Fixed a bug where turrets would keep shooting at Arachnore and whole Icewarden after their death animation had started.
  • Fixed a bug where workers and resources dropped from a slime block could remain stuck after the block was destroyed.
  • The Abyssal Lance ability's damage now increases properly with more buildings.
  • The Orbital Annihilator ability's cooldown is now correct.
  • The Voidwheel Turret now can be frozen.
  • Fixed text placement in the Choose One Technology window (when selecting a bonus).
  • Probably fixed the issue with a game window (in fullscreen mode) not starting at 0, 0 coordinates of the monitor.
  • Pulse generator description fixed.
  • Pulse generator increased effect (from 30% weakness to 40%) and decreased reloading time (from 22 to 20).
  • Fixed additional images not aligning properly in the info screen for some blocks and enemies.

