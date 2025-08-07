Hey folks,



Empyreal’s newest update is now rolling out for free across most platforms, with PlayStation coming a little later! Amongst plenty more additions and improvements, this update brings a highly requested feature: Transmogrification!

Starting today, the game will also be a massive 67% off on Steam until August 21st, so now is the perfect time to dive into the Monolith, if you haven’t already checked out Empyreal!

Here are the full Patch Notes:

New Feature: Transmogrification! Armour & Weapons can have their appearance swapped with other Equipment you've obtained

New Feature: Illusory Orb! During a playthrough, you can re-customize all aspects of your Character in The Hub

Added a new NPC who offers access to the new features

Added a new cutscene to introduce the new NPC

Added a space in The Hub for the new NPC to set up shop

Added new Shop selling Level 1 Equipment (for unlocking new Transmogs)

Knockback Blast damage significantly improved, timing windows made easier, and can now Detonate Status Effects!

Added Back prompt to all gamepad Control Scheme widgets

Fix for background select switching the name of the background and the description around when all options are unhovered on mouse and keyboard.

Negative trust with an NPC now properly increases their prices if they are a Vendor

Added "Select" and "Back" prompts to the bottom left of the Ability Crafting Screen

Fixed Matilda's Weapon and Apparel being visible in the pause screen when carrying her

Fixed a rare issue where the pause menu could lose focus on the Controller if pressing A a split second after pressing pause

Fixed issue where Modification Success Panel stats could not be scrolled with the mouse

Sophia now uses the correct Elemental Imbuement Colour on her Weapon Swings

Abilities with long iFrames (like Feint, Vanish, etc) will now work as intended when evading Explosions

Equipment slots in Manage Loadout will now update correctly after changing loadout in the Switch Loadout sub-menu

Default placeholder images and text will no longer display on the first Loadout when opening the Loadout Screen with M&K

View Profile prompt will only appear on the currently selected mail rather than all

Currency amount when sending multiple Mails is now reset to 0 between Mails

Save Notification now correctly updates when the game is paused

All Healing Events now correctly display the "Healing Disrupted" Combat Notify when Disrupted

Fixed issue that caused the Fat Boy to remain in Stasis indefinitely if he was ensnared during his Bombing Run Ability

Morys can now only use Taunt Totem once in Combat

Morys will now heal for less when using Taunt Totem

Cartogram description panels can now be scrolled on the Trading Post Buy, Sell, and My Sales tabs

Fixed issue where the Quick Equip prompt was always showing default keys instead of the rebound keys on the manage consumable pages

Fixed issue where the My Sales and Buy tabs of Trading Post would not show the cartogram details of the selected cartogram when switching tabs

Equipment in Icons are now better framed to be more visible, including adding icons to equipment which previously did not have them.

Upgrading Raulin's shop will now refresh the shop to have better items.

To War will no longer negatively impact performance

After they are adopted/destroyed, the Wasp in Hanwyn's lab will not reappear

